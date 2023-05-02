Microsoft: Entry with own, tailor-made ARM chips already with Windows 12? | News

Last month, the Redmond-based company again placed some interesting job advertisements. These show quite clearly that Microsoft wants to push its chip development further. ARM engineers have been hired for almost a decade. So far, it has primarily been casts for projects such as Surface, Xbox and HoloLens. The new vacancies should therefore concentrate on Windows.

“…high-performance and innovative SoCs…”

The company summarizes the positions under the term “Microsoft Silicon Team”. From the descriptions shows quite clearly how serious the Windows company is with this project. Among other things, the position of “Sr. Silicon Engineers” and “Senior Physical Design Verification Engineers”. The group seems very interested in catching up with the top dog Apple. Efforts are being made to fill the positions with experienced engineers. ARM is no stranger to the Redmond-based company. Some Surface versions already used such chips. The Windows group is also pursuing a concept similar to that practiced by Cupertino and has been providing a dev kit called “Project Volterra” for developers since this year (see ).

Introduction as early as 2024?

In the Microsoft portal Windows-Latest it is assumed that the company is already in the process of preparing the new Windows 12, which is expected to appear in 2024, on a large scale for the new architecture (see ). The project, known as Windows Core, aims to develop a modular and customizable version of the operating system. In concrete terms, there is also talk of different form factors. The aim is to link the hardware and software together in order to achieve better results. The lead in AI development should also be further advanced.