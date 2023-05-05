Home » The WHO declares the end of the global emergency by the Covid
THE END OF THE PANDEMIC

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has announced that the WHO has declared the end of the global health emergency due to Covid.

“Yesterday, the Emergency Committee met for the fifteenth time and recommended that I declare the end of the public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice,” she said.

“It has been a decision taken with caution. I will not hesitate to declare the emergency again if the situation changes,” Tedros said.

