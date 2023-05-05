Myths and truths about intestinal discomfort that became a trend

In recent weeks, numerous posts on TikTok and other networks have gone viral after sharing a diagnosis. Many people who had suffered from bloating and other ailments all their lives had now finally discovered what they had: an imbalance in the gut microbiota called SIBO. In their videos, young people were relieved by this discovery and happy to be on the way to solving it, and thousands of people felt identified and interested in the issue.

But given so much information and experiences about SIBO, doubts and myths of all kinds arose as always. That’s why we talk to Lucila Facioa gastroenterologist specializing in functional disorders of the digestive tract, to clarify the necessary many.

What is the correct definition of SIBO?

SIBO stands for “thin instinct bacterial overgrowth” and it is important to clarify that it is not a disease or an infection, but simply an imbalance of the microbiota.

What happens in the digestive system of a person who has SIBO?

Of all the microbiota that is present in the digestive tract, 80% is usually found in the large intestine and it is there where the food fermentation process has to occur, from which three main things arise: gas, water and fatty acids. short chain. When there is an imbalance, what happens is that the microbiota increases and ascends towards the small intestine and then, when the food arrives, the fermentation process begins much earlier. Later, this content continues to drop and in the large intestine it ferments again and produces gas, water and fatty acids.

What are the most common symptoms?

The most common symptom is abdominal distension or bloating, which can be associated with abdominal discomfort and lots of gas. The characteristics of the fecal matter may also be altered —due to the greater production of water by fermentation— diarrhea being the most frequent, although there are also cases of constipation.

How is SIBO diagnosed?

Diagnosis is made with the breath test, which senses the production of hydrogen and methane gases. The medication is prescribed based on the gas that tests positive and the patient’s predominant symptoms.

What is the treatment for SIBO?

The treatment is done with a specific antibiotic. Sometimes patients are afraid that it will do something wrong, that it will cause heartburn or a stomach ache. The reality is that any medication can have contraindications, but the most commonly used treatment for SIBO is a non-absorbable antibiotic, that is, it does not enter the bloodstream, acts locally in the intestine, and has practically no contraindications. Sometimes it is also important, after doing the antibiotic treatment, to take a probiotic.

What is the low FODMAP diet and what is it for?

The low FODMAP diet serves to reduce intestinal fermentation and must always be followed by a nutritionist. It is performed only for 15 days and consists of eliminating various foods that are highly fermentable by the microbiota —and therefore produce more gas— and then gradually reintroducing them to discover which are the ones that cause the patient the most bloating. But the diet is not part of the treatment, rather it is a diet that is carried out in people who consult for abdominal swelling; one of its causes could be SIBO, but not always.

This content was originally published on RED/ACCIÓN and is republished as part of the ‘Human Journalism’ program, an alliance for quality journalism between RÍO NEGRO and RED/ACCIÓN.