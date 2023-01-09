Home News The wind is close to 150 kmh on the Gran Paradiso
News

The wind is close to 150 kmh on the Gran Paradiso

The wind is close to 150 kmh on the Gran Paradiso

Wind almost 150 kmh on Monday 9 in the Gran Paradiso park due to the clash between an Atlantic trough in transit towards the Balkans and the high pressure present on the African coasts. The Arpa weather station network recorded gusts at 145.8 kmh on the Gran Vaudala, between Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta, 127.8 in Giaglione (Turin), in the Susa Valley.

From “Tuesday afternoon – explains Arpa – the removal of the perturbation towards the east favors a general attenuation of the wind and stable conditions”. From Wednesday afternoon “on the Alpine reliefs the currents are arranged again from the northwest bringing weak sleet on the northwestern Alpine crests and local reinforcements in the adjacent valleys”.

