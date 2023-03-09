The woman wakes up, her brain shuts down, and she doesn’t know her mother. The doctor reveals that brainstem encephalitis causes disturbance of consciousness

The human brain has always been considered the most sophisticated “instrument”, capable of supporting huge calculations and coordinating various organs such as the limbs of the human body. Once any problem occurs, it may have a huge impact.

According to reports, a Ms. Lin in Shenzhen, Guangdong, has been feeling unwell recently. One day she woke up unresponsively, as if her brain was “down.” Her husband hurriedly dialed 120, and Ms. Lin fainted on the way to the doctor.

Shenzhen University General Hospital immediately launched a multidisciplinary consultation and diagnosed Ms. Lin with the rare Bickerstaff brainstem encephalitis.

After two and a half days of treatment by doctors, Ms. Lin, who was in a coma for 50 hours, finally opened her eyes briefly.

After 8 days of treatment, Ms. Lin was out of danger.

However, due to brainstem damage, her memory and reaction ability were damaged to varying degrees. Xiao Lin couldn’t even recognize her mother at the first time, and she could only do simple addition and subtraction in math problems.

Fortunately, with the strengthening of treatment, her computing power, memory, language, etc. have gradually recovered.

According to the data, the brainstem injury is most likely to cause disturbance of consciousness, and the recovery is very slow. Even if the consciousness is restored, the intelligence may become dull.