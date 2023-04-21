The work that started last year at the Nõva recreation area will be completed this year

This year, the State Forest Management Center (RMK) will continue the reconstruction work that started last year at the Nõval Lepaaugu recreation area.

“Together with the large investment in roads, we were able to build parking pockets and install fences,” said Marju Pajumets, RMK’s Western Estonia region visitor manager, at an information day for local entrepreneurs at the Nõva visitor center. Last August, RMK started the reconstruction of the Lepaaugu fire place, but the work had to be stopped for the winter. The fire place will be ready this spring.

According to Pajumetsa, very large investments came to the Nõva region over a period of time last year – nearly half a million euros in total. “The biggest work was the reconstruction of Tänavjärve road with the help of road investments, we completed the majority of the first stage of the work in the development of the Lepaaugu region,” said Pajumets. In the Lepaaugu recreation area, parking lots were arranged and fences were built on the forest roads to prevent driving into the forest and parking there. The infrastructure of the Lepaaug fire place will also be reconstructed.

“The tender for the II stage of the development of the Lepaaugu region has just ended, in order to finish the work on the Metskonna site and build another toilet on the Lepaaugu side. It is expected to remain, together with owner supervision, around 55,000 euros,” said Pajumets.

