That’s how I thought about life

“I would leave you all the good memories, my laughter, the feeling of a bucket full of warm water in the morning to wash your face, the taste of a giant scoop of pistachio ice cream,” wrote María Paula Munévar.

After the announcement of the discovery and confirmation of the death, María Paula Munévar Olmos, who disappeared in the center of Bogotá, but found her body in a wooded area of ​​the Javeriana University, where she was a student. The pain does not stop for her family.

This is how they continue to know each other by minors about this 23-year-old girl who finished her career at the same university where she was found, it can be known that María Paula was not entirely social, passionate about reading, art and good music. According to her family, she loved to write, she was passionate about literature and it stole her time, which is why the API Journalism Agency revealed a letter made by the young woman in which her ability to write stands out and how she could see life from its context. . These writings began to circulate after the unfortunate news of her death was known. Waiting for clear results in the investigations so that her family knows what happened to the young woman. This type of letter that she wrote during her last year of school at the Gymnasium in Iragua from which she graduated with a bachelor’s degree.

The Diario del Huila has taken this text being totally faithful to what Paula wanted to express, therefore it has NOT been edited, changed or altered.

“The true land of infinite possibilities and opportunities is a lifetime, says Rosa Parks. She was a woman who fought for the civil rights of people of color in the United States. She fought for the protection of difference.

Many friends and close people say that school is one of the best moments in life. They refer to trivial details such as the end of the year excursion, the boy who calls you or the inopportune friends who say things without thinking. In truth, this time is a challenge and a struggle to define who you are or what you like. Many questions come and go. All those changes and questions are a reflection of uncertainty about the future and maturity. Sometimes difficult to get around and at other times all those voices reach certain critical points. During this stage of life we ​​do not understand in the best way that we are different and that in the difference we can do great things. Those close friends and people around them know fundamental values ​​such as respect, kindness, solidarity, but they have forgotten.

When school ends we will all take different paths. That’s how it is and it’s good. For now and forever I wish that all the dreams that we have dormant in school days wake up when we leave here and go to meet the world, to save lives or the planet, to cook the best dishes, to write Two Hundred Years of Solitude, to build more museums and libraries, to visit Paris without fear and go to those remote places and find treasures or a cure for something or someone. For the people who have been there cheering, guiding the challenge, I would leave all the good memories, my laughter, the feeling of a bucket full of warm water in the morning to wash your face, the taste of a giant scoop of pistachio ice cream and his favourite song. Thanks to those people who make us possible every day. Thank you. Total would say Cerati. For those who have been, will be and are accompanying me”.