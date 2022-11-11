Guangming Net News (Reporter Yuan Qing)On November 11, the press conference of the 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit was held in Wuzhen, Zhejiang. At the press conference, Ren Xianliang, Secretary-General of the World Internet Conference, introduced that this summit presents four characteristics of “adhering to the concept of leading, discussing the digital future, demonstrating practical innovation, and insisting on opening the conference”, which played a gorgeous and beautiful way to build a community of shared future in cyberspace. Movement.

Ren Xianliang, Secretary General of the World Internet Conference, introduced the situation and achievements of the 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit at the press conference.Guangming.com reporter Zhao Jinyue / photo

Adhere to the concept of leading.In 2015, Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the Second World Internet Conference and delivered a keynote speech, proposing “four principles” and “five propositions” for Internet development and governance, emphasizing that countries should strengthen communication, expand consensus, deepen cooperation, and jointly Build a community with a shared future in cyberspace. In this year’s congratulatory letter, President Xi Jinping emphasized that China is willing to work with other countries in the world to jointly build and share digital resources, the dynamism of the digital economy, the precise and efficient digital governance, the prosperity and development of digital culture, strong digital security guarantees, and digital cooperation for mutual benefit and win-win results. The path of global digital development, accelerate the construction of a community of shared future in cyberspace, and contribute wisdom and strength to the peaceful development of the world and the progress of human civilization.

The guests gathered together to focus on the theme, around the global development initiative digital cooperation, digital economy, data governance, digital society under the epidemic, artificial intelligence and digital ethics, bridging the digital divide, network communication and peaceful development, network rule of law, network security technology In-depth exchanges and heated discussions on topics such as development and international cooperation have resulted in broad consensus on strengthening digital cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win results, innovative development of the digital economy, and digital ecological security governance. Road” was highly recognized and responded enthusiastically by all parties at the meeting.

Talk about the digital future.Li Shulei, Minister of the Central Propaganda Department, pointed out in the keynote speech that facing the future, China is willing to strengthen dialogue and exchanges with other countries, deepen pragmatic cooperation, jointly create a vibrant digital economy, cultivate a technology ecosystem that is compatible and win-win, and build a solid and reliable protective barrier. Build a spiritual home where the United States and the United States share, build a fair and reasonable governance system, and work together to create a better digital future.

Yuan Jiajun, secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, said in his speech that Zhejiang will creatively implement the major decisions and deployments of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on cyber power and digital China, promote the continuous deepening of digital reform and overall leap, and create high standards for digital transformation and high-level construction. “Digital Zhejiang” takes the lead in exploring a new path for digital empowerment of modernization construction, and strives to write a new chapter in Zhejiang’s Chinese-style modernization construction.

Participants expressed that the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries with digitization, networking and intelligence is an inevitable requirement and trend to achieve high-quality development of the manufacturing industry. All parties work together to improve the accessibility and affordability of emerging technologies, enhance people’s digital skills, and create a digital sharing system that benefits everyone. In the digital age, rules and systems are integrated with each other, and contradictions and risks are intertwined. Digital governance must be a systematic project of multi-party coordination. Cooperation is the key to successfully resolving cyber challenges, and the guests advocated for all parties to establish partnerships, build a cooperation framework, realize common interests, and build a digital future of global mutual trust.

Demonstrate practical innovation.In the exhibition of “Working together to build a community of shared future in cyberspace”, from more than 210 cases reported by more than 100 countries around the world, 12 selected cases were released during the summit. All-round and vividly telling the moving stories of the five major areas of network infrastructure construction, network cultural exchanges, digital economy innovation and development, network security assurance, and international governance of cyberspace.

The “World Leading Internet Scientific and Technological Achievements” released 15 representative scientific and technological achievements from Qualcomm, Huawei, Peking University and other enterprises and institutions, showing the strong vitality of global digital technology and becoming an important tool for displaying global cutting-edge technologies and inspiring digital innovation ideas window.

The “Light of the Internet” Expo has three major functional sections: exhibition display, new product and new technology release, and talent matchmaking meeting. It has attracted more than 400 Chinese and foreign enterprises and institutions from 40 countries and regions to participate in the exhibition in a combination of offline and online. Technological achievements, recruit professional and technical talents, and strive to build a high-end platform for global digital economic exchanges and cooperation.

The “Direct to Wuzhen” Global Internet Competition has 7 tracks, including digital medical care, digital dual carbon, artificial intelligence, industrial Internet, connected cars, network security, and digital wealth. It has attracted more than 1,100 projects from 24 countries to participate. More than 100 projects have been added in 5 countries compared with previous years.

Keep the meeting open.This summit is supported by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the International Telecommunication Union, the World Intellectual Property Organization, and the Global System for Mobile Communications Association. A total of 19 sub-forums and 12 coffee sessions were set up. 70 domestic internal committees, international organizations, industry associations, well-known enterprises, scientific research institutes, etc. participated in the sub-forum as the host and co-organizer.

The summit has attracted great attention from the global media since the preparatory stage. Nearly 600 journalists from 119 media at home and abroad participated in the summit, disseminating the grand occasion of the conference and the views of the guests in multiple forms, multiple channels, and all directions. During the summit, the official website of the World Internet Conference, public accounts and other platforms will release the detailed information of the conference in a timely manner to provide convenience for the participants. The various brand activities and fruitful achievements of the summit have attracted the attention of industry insiders at home and abroad, and many black technology projects have won the screen-based spread of netizens.

The participating media said that the summit has become an important platform for the global Internet industry to discuss industry development trends and release the latest technologies and products.

