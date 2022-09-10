The reporter learned from China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd. that on September 9, the Yangtze River Delta Railway sent more than 1.794 million passengers, ushering in a small peak for short-distance travel. On September 10, it is expected to send 2 million passengers.

Panorama of the waiting room of Shanghai Hongqiao Station

It is reported that during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, the main passenger flow direction of the Yangtze River Delta Railway will cover many cities including Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui and the central cities of three provinces. To make overall arrangements for transportation capacity, measures such as organizing the reconnection of EMU trains and adding vehicles to normal-speed trains will be taken to increase transportation capacity and seats, so as to maximize the convenience of passengers.

Passenger staff at Shanghai Station Service Desk answering passenger inquiries

Hangzhou East Railway Station Waiting Room

During the holiday transportation period, the Yangtze River Delta Railway will coordinate the prevention and control of the epidemic, and take multiple measures to serve passengers traveling. Shanghai Railway Station strengthened the broadcast publicity of epidemic prevention and control, and strengthened the cleaning and disinfection of key parts; Hangzhou East Railway Station introduced 2 intelligent epidemic prevention and disinfection robots to ensure the safe and healthy travel of passengers with technological and precise prevention and control services; Nanjing Railway Station Optimizing and adjusting the station flow, taking multiple measures to reduce the waiting time of passengers; Hefei and Hefei South Stations set up 76 “electronic sentries” at the exits to improve the accuracy and efficiency of screening risk cities, and open multiple channels at the same time to ensure Fast passage of passengers. Huainannan, Shouxian, Yingshangbei and other stations have increased their operating forces, and arranged special personnel to conduct publicity and guidance in many places to prevent passengers from getting on and landing by mistake.

The railway department reminds passengers that according to the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, from September 10 to October 31, 2022, passengers entering the station must hold a negative nucleic acid certificate within 48 hours. Passengers are requested to prepare in advance and cooperate actively. Railway departments implement epidemic prevention measures at stations and trains, take personal health protection on the way, and jointly maintain a safe and healthy travel environment. There are two or more railway stations in many cities. Be sure to recognize the station name marked on the ticket, and do not take the wrong ride. station and delay the trip.

(Main station CCTV reporter Sheng Jinyu Shi Chenyang)