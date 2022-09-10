After Aguero left the team, Manchester City had chased Harry Kane, but Haaland’s performance was enough to satisfy the Blue Moon.

Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Manchester City has been postponed for some reason, and people would have seen the battle between the two best strikers in the Premier League, Harry Kane and Erin Haaland.

This season, both Kane and Haaland have completed individual career milestones. Kane became the top three top scorers in Premier League history, while Haaland tied the record for the fastest 10 goals in a game.

One is a strong forward who has been famous for 10 years, and the other is a rising star.

It’s definitely a treat to see them play together. One might have thought that Kane would prove in this game that it was still a mistake for City to miss him.

Kane did just that in February. He scored 2 goals against Manchester City, including a lore, and his all-round performance can be regarded as a microcosm of recent years. It may be a lifetime regret to miss Manchester City.

Three months after that game, everything was as it was in previous years. Manchester City are celebrating another Premier League trophy. Kane has good numbers, but once again the big four are empty and there is no championship.

Tottenham is currently on the right track under the leadership of Conte, winning the top four in the league, and has made substantial reinforcements in the off-season. However, the chances of winning the title are still significantly lower than Manchester City.

In the case of a long-term contract, Tottenham devastated last summer to demand a payment of around £150 million from Manchester City, which refused to pay, and Kane had to stay in London.

If the striker is disappointed, he can’t say that now.

To a certain extent, it is lucky to miss Kane, because 12 months later, Manchester City ushered in the most suitable striker to replace Aguero, Haaland.

Of course, the lack of a main striker all season is very dangerous, but Guardiola, with his excellent tactical scheduling, still allowed the team to score 99 goals and resist the impact of Liverpool.

This summer, Manchester City paid £51m to activate Haaland’s release clause to bring him to the Etihad Stadium.

From a purely monetary point of view, Haaland’s arrival is far less than what Manchester City are prepared to pay for Kane, even with the extra fee he brings in from Dortmund.

From an age point of view, this is even more so. Haaland is just 22 years old and Kane is already 29 years old.

While age works in the Norwegian’s favor, it’s not convincing if he’s not effective on the pitch. Haaland is off to a very good start, though, scoring 12 goals in seven Premier League and Champions League appearances.

There is no doubt that Kane will be successful at Manchester City, but will he be as transformative as Haaland?

There’s something special about Haaland so far – a brutality that makes him the perfect fit. He has a killer instinct to kill his opponent in one blow, as the graceful style of his teammates dazzles his opponents.

“He’s always there and I have a feeling he can score more goals,” Guardiola said.

There is nothing special about the distribution of goals, they are mostly spread across the width of the post, mainly from close range, and all in the penalty area.

If a player can find space against counter-attacking opponents and take his chances, he is a great player.

De Bruyne, Foden, B seat, Grealish, they have become more and more tacit with Haaland and can send ideal passes for the Norwegian.

Assist King De Bruyne has already tasted the sweetness, and he said he was shocked by Haaland’s ability. “He’s really fast. I didn’t know he was that fast.”

When players get to know each other, the potential is terrifying. What would all this look like if it was Kane?

Of course, Guardiola wants him, Kane is a completely different type of player, adding the tactical complexity of a number nine to the team.

Haaland touches the ball infrequently and makes the most of every touch, but Kane will be heavily involved in attacking and he will work with the flanks.

The answer to the question, we will never be able to reveal, but even Kane, I am afraid it is difficult to achieve the immediate combat power brought by Harland. Kane’s failure to join the Blue Moon may be a good thing for Guardiola’s team.