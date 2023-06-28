Home » The young dancers from Lääne County set off for Tallinn
The young dancers from Lääne County set off for Tallinn

Photos by Heinrih Heintalu

On Tuesday morning, young dancers from Lääne County gathered in front of the Haapsalu Water Center to head to the Tallinn Youth Song and Dance Party in four buses.

Ten minutes before eight o’clock, the parking lot in front of the Haapsalu Water Center was full of young people with suitcases in their hands and, in some cases, even mattresses. One by one, the bus drivers put suitcases, performance clothes and other belongings in the trunk, and the square slowly began to empty of young people.

