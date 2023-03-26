The Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Provincial Party Committee held a study meeting

Continue to deepen the study and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Fujian’s important speech

Firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances” with the actual results of high-quality development

Zhou Zuyi hosted and gave a speech Zhao Long made a speech

On the second anniversary of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s visit to Fujian, on March 24, the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Provincial Party Committee held a study meeting to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, review the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on Fujian’s inspection, and focus on our The progress, experience, and next steps of the province’s implementation in the past two years have been exchanged and discussed, and the study and implementation have been continuously deepened, so as to promote the province’s further understanding of the decisive significance of the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two establishments”. “Individual maintenance” provides a fundamental political guarantee for demonstrating Fujian’s actions and writing Fujian’s chapter in promoting Chinese-style modernization. Provincial Party Secretary Zhou Zuyi presided over and delivered a speech.

Governor Zhao Long attended and made a speech. Luo Dongchuan and Cui Yonghui made speeches. The main responsible comrades of Fuzhou, Nanping and Sanming made exchanges and speeches. By revisiting the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Fujian’s important speech, the participating comrades further deeply understood General Secretary Xi Jinping’s care and concern for Fujian’s work, his deep friendship with Fujian’s cadres and masses, and his ardent expectations for Fujian’s development. Strategic thinking, outstanding wisdom, and scientific methods, and a further profound understanding of its powerful political leadership, space-time penetration, practical guidance, and rich theoretical value, era value, and practical value, is a re-strengthening of theoretical arms and a goal and mission. Keep up the benchmarks and stimulate your motivation again.

The meeting emphasized that the most fundamental thing to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Fujian’s important speech is to deeply understand the decisive significance of “two establishments” and effectively enhance the high awareness of “two maintenances”. We must talk about politics with a clear-cut stand, constantly improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, unswervingly uphold and strengthen the party’s overall leadership, fully implement the party’s central decision-making and deployment, and always be ideologically and politically in line with action. The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core maintains a high degree of unity. It is necessary to dig deep and vigorously inherit the important concepts and major practices created by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his work in Fujian, make good use of the “rich mine” resources of theory and practice, and further push forward the various undertakings initiated by General Secretary Xi Jinping that year.

The meeting emphasized that to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech in Fujian, the most important task is to closely follow the “four greater” important requirements, solidly promote high-quality development, and hand over the excellent practice of Chinese-style modernization in Fujian answer sheet. It is necessary to speed up the construction of a modern economic system, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, adhere to the integration of education development, scientific and technological innovation, and personnel training, focus on the development of the real economy, implement the strategy of strengthening the province in the new era of private economy, and promote the effective improvement of economic quality. and a reasonable increase in volume. It is necessary to actively serve and integrate into the new development pattern, deepen reforms with Fujian characteristics, steadily promote institutional opening-up, strive to create a market-oriented, law-based, and international first-class business environment, improve the regional coordinated development mechanism, and create an important domestic and international dual cycle. Nodes, important channels. We must continue to explore new ways of cross-strait integration and development, promote water, electricity, ventilation, and bridge connections with the Jinma area, promote the integration of the industrial chain supply chain value chain of Fujian and Taiwan’s advantageous enterprises, and encourage more talents from Taiwan to come to Fujian to pursue dreams and build dreams. dream come true. Efforts should be made to create a high-quality life, improve the income growth mechanism for residents that is compatible with economic growth, take multiple measures to promote the employment of key groups, solve the urgent problems and worries of the masses, and make every effort to prevent risks, ensure safety, and maintain stability, and solidly promote common prosperity.

The meeting emphasized that the key to in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his visit to Fujian is to further promote comprehensive and strict party governance, consolidate and develop a good political ecology, and continuously stimulate and boost the entrepreneurial spirit of party members, cadres and officers. We must put the party’s political construction in the first place, resolutely shoulder the political responsibility of governing the party and governing the party, carefully organize and carry out education on the theme of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, vigorously promote the fine style of “four down to the grassroots”, vigorously investigate and study, earnestly Do a good job in grass-roots party building and cadre team building, solidly promote positive wind and discipline and anti-corruption, let the new wind and righteousness become Fujian’s business card, and ensure the implementation of work tasks with a strong and powerful party organization.

The meeting pointed out that it is a major political task and a long-term strategic task to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech in Fujian. It is necessary to learn often, think often, understand often, learn repeatedly, systematically, and in-depth, deepen the education and training of party members and cadres, continue to promote study seminars, news publicity, concentrated presentations, research and interpretation, etc., to form a more intensive study in the province To promote the transformation of learning results into more fruitful practical results, so as to achieve the integration of learning, thinking and application, and the unity of knowledge, faith and action. It is necessary to benchmark against the table and implement in detail, strengthen strategic and systematic forward-looking research and planning, carry out normalized implementation of “looking back”, and ensure that the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee are fully, accurately and systematically implemented in place. It is necessary to work hard, shoulder heavy responsibilities, give play to the “leading goose effect” of leading cadres, enhance the awareness of striving for excellence, striving for the first, and striving for effectiveness, always adhere to the problem orientation, improve the supervision and inspection mechanism, and strive to do things in Fujian better and make continuous efforts. The work performance that reassures General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee and satisfies the people of the whole province is worthy of care, love, and trust.

Editor in charge: Zheng Lili