There are 2 million young people without registering in the electoral registry

Regional Commission of the primaries will request that other registration centers be opened in the state of Monagas.

The vice president of the Regional Commission of the primaries in MonagasDexcy Moya, indicated that the young vote should be promoted, since there are more than 2 million young people of voting age, but they are not registered with the CNE.

Moya was a guest on the La Verdad Radio TV program, which is broadcast through Sonora 99.3 FM y Monagas Visioncon Velandia Starwhere he indicated that in addition to the youth vote, there is also the issue of capturing fingerprints, which the National Commission is evaluating in response to the CNE’s response, being a decision that they will make together.

“I see people motivated to participate and it is one more impulse to continue,” he said.

He stressed that yesterday they held the first meeting with the Unitary platform, later they will continue with civil society and with organizations that, even if they do not want to participate, will be included.

“Nobody has been denied the right to participate, the Venezuelan cries out for unity, we must learn from the past and improve the present to work in the future,” he said.

He specified that whatever the scenario that occurs, the identity of the person who exercises his vote will be protected, to avoid the famous Tascón list.

He pointed out that this coming week in an extraordinary meeting the subcommittees will be established, and despite the fact that there is still no fixed place of work, this has not been an impediment to continue working.

“The primaries belong to the Venezuelans, it is inclusive,” he said.

Dr. Cruz Guzmán, who is also a member of the regional board of the primaries, pointed out that it is an important, historical process and that it will set a precedent, which will lead to an improvement in political participation and to take steps along with the situation. country.

He added that the Regional Commission is made up of 10 people who know what they must do and what is the purpose that must be achieved, it is civil society that is in charge.

“As soon as the board of directors, headed by Hugo Febres, has started, an external executive secretary has been chosen, who is the engineer Guillermo Morillo, among other personalities,” he said.

“The formation of the boards has been positive and creates trust in everyone and envisions that there will be a process with equity and transparency,” he added.

He specified that the guidelines are still being received, waiting for May 7, which is when the regulations will be announced, at the moment they are in the part of knowing the political parties of this process.

He explained that the processes that have been experienced previously have been the food to put together this new one, and the National Commission has absorbed all the errors so that they are not committed again and thus create confidence for participation.

“This is a party of the democratic society, anyone who wants to participate can do it, it is not exclusive with any organization,” he said.

Regarding the parties that have measures established by the TSJ and there are like-minded candidates who want to participate, Guzmán stressed that there are ways, one of them being that they go on the official card, the only problem would be the lack of political will to agree for a common good that is the country.

Finally, he stressed that one of the main objectives is the promotion and motivation for young people to register, despite the limitation that there is in the state of a single table at the CNE headquarters, for which reason they will be requesting that they open other enrollment centers.

