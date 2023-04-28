The moment of truth of the government of change

By: HAROLD SALAMANCA

The recent change in the cabinet of President Petro has generated uncertainty in the governance of the country, added to the political polarization and the economic crisis that is currently being experienced. The appointment of people very close to his own party and the departure of the health minister generate uncertainty about the negotiations and conversations with the other political parties, even with those that are part of the government coalition.

Despite this, it is necessary to recognize that health reform is a convenient and necessary issue in Colombia. However, it must be discussed with technical and economic analysis and not guided by personal passions and grudges. The new minister of health must recompose the channels of dialogue with all the actors in the system, to elaborate a reform that strengthens it, makes it sustainable and viable, and improves access to health services for Colombians.

The incoming transport minister also has big challenges, such as solving the crisis of low-cost airlines and resolving the integration of Viva with Avianca. This is crucial for the country’s aviation and tourism sector, which has been seriously affected by this eventuality. The new finance minister must carry out actions that generate confidence in the country, ratify the government’s commitment to maintain and respect the fiscal rule, and make decisions that do not affect macroeconomic stability. The deceleration of the economic indicators and the overflowing inflation are a reality that inclemently affects everyone’s pocket.

In conclusion, the government of change in Colombia faces the great challenge. It is time for the president and his team to show that they are prepared and know the way to face the real problems of the country. They must also demonstrate that they have the capacity, leadership, and genuine interest in summoning all political and social actors to carry out joint and collaborative work to seek concerted and effective solutions to the nation’s demands. The process of the health reform, the labor reform, the pension reform, the economic recovery, the consolidation of total peace and political stability are issues that cannot wait. It is time for the legislature and the executive branch to act with full responsibility and really think about the welfare and future of Colombians. The moment of truth has arrived for the government of change.