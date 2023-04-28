Current NASA missions 2023: All details and background information about today’s Falcon 9 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Falcon 9 will be on.

This information is known about the upcoming launch of the Falcon 9:

The next start time window for the Falcon 9 is currently Friday, April 28, 2023. The rocket is supposed to go up between 9:12 p.m. and 10:40 p.m.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider Falcon 9 is SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Cape Canaveral, FL, USA, more precisely: Space Launch Complex 40. A total of 883 flights have taken off from here and 33 landings have been recorded. The specific location currently has a total of 177 successful launches. Find out more information about the location here.

This is what we know about the “O3b mPower 3 & 4” mission:

The Falcon 9 flight is a flight for space-based Internet communications systems.

Third and fourth in a constellation of eleven high-power Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) communications satellites built by Boeing and operated by SES.

The Falcon 9 starts its mission in the mean earth orbit. This is at an altitude of 2,000 to 36,000 kilometers. It is primarily used for global communications and navigation satellites.

All information about Falcon 9 Block 5 | O3b mPower 3 & 4 at a glance:

rocket Falcon 9 Full name Falcon 9 Block 5 launch service provider SpaceX Missionsname O3b mPower 3 & 4 Mission type Flight for space-based Internet communication systems start time 28.04.2023 Orbit mean earth orbit Status ready to go Land the USA Location Cape Canaveral, FL, USA

The last update time for this information is the 27.04.2023at 7:55 p.m.

