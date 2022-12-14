[NTD Times, Beijing time, December 13, 2022]After the death of former CCP leader Jiang Zemin recently, his ashes were scattered into the sea. The CCP media claimed that Jiang was a materialist. However, according to the book “Jiang Zemin and His Man”, Jiang was very superstitious about Fengshui. In order to extend his political life, he set up several “Fengshui Bureaus” in Beijing, fearing that he would be liquidated in the future.

Since ancient times, the Chinese have had the saying “Enter the earth for peace”, which means that people should be buried in the earth as soon as possible after death, so that the deceased can rest in peace and enter reincarnation earlier. But after Jiang Zemin’s death, various abnormal phenomena appeared.

Jiang Zemin’s “Corpse Exposed”

On November 30, the CCP officially announced the death of Jiang Zemin, and the body was transported from Shanghai to Beijing the next day. The footage reported by the Chinese Communist Party’s CCTV news showed that Jiang Zemin’s body was under direct sunlight when it was lifted off the plane. It is said that this practice means that Jiang Zemin has been “exposed”.

In traditional Chinese culture, people cannot see the sun after death, otherwise the dead will be scattered. Moreover, in ancient China, it was an extremely severe punishment to put the body of the deceased in a public place to “expose the corpse”. For example, during the Three Kingdoms period, the murderous Dong Zhuo was “exposed to the city” after his death.

Jiang Zemin did not keep his ashes for another reason

On December 11, the CCP Xinhua News Agency reported that Jiang Zemin’s ashes were scattered into the sea at the mouth of the Yangtze River that day. It was reported that this was “in accordance with the wishes of Jiang and his relatives.” The report also said that Jiang is a “complete materialist”.

However, the outside world believes that there is another unknown reason why Jiang Zemin did not keep his ashes, that is, he is worried that he will be liquidated in the future and will end up digging his grave and collecting ashes. Among the deceased leaders of the CCP, there is a precedent for those who were liquidated after death.

For example, Kang Sheng, who served as an advisor to the Central Cultural Revolution Group during the Cultural Revolution, was ranked fifth in the party and once had a lot of power. When Kang Sing died in 1975, the CCP spoke highly of him. However, in 1980 after the Cultural Revolution, Kang Sheng was listed as the main culprit of the “Lin Biao and Jiang Qing counter-revolutionary clique”, and he was expelled from the party and his obituary was revoked. His family was ordered to move his ashes out of Babaoshan, and Kang Sheng’s urn was even destroyed by spitting.

Jiang Zemin Afraid of Liquidation, Superstitious Feng Shui

According to the book “Jiang Zemin and His Man”, Jiang Zemin was not a true materialist. He was particularly superstitious in Fengshui during his lifetime. During his administration, in order to delay his resignation and extend his political life, he listened to Fengshui masters and planted several “Fengshui” in Beijing. Feng Shui Bureau”. For example, watering Baiyangdian Lake, raising the flagpole of Tiananmen Square, and removing the earthen mountain from the Temple of Heaven, the purpose is to use Feng Shui to renew its power, so as not to be liquidated.

On the other hand, what Jiang Zemin is most afraid of is that he will be liquidated for persecuting Falun Gong, and he is even more afraid of going to hell after death.

The book reveals that Jiang Zemin was sued by righteous people at home and abroad for launching the persecution of Falun Gong. As early as 2003, the United States, Belgium, Spain, Taiwan and other countries sued Jiang Zemin for the crime of genocide. Out of extreme fear, Jiang Zemin privately sent representatives of the CCP to contact overseas Falun Gong through various channels, and proposed to rehabilitate Falun Gong.

But Jiang Zemin did not really repent and confess his guilt, but wanted to shift the responsibility for the persecution of Falun Gong to those who implemented the policy, imitating the example of killing a group of policemen after the Cultural Revolution to divert the focus of the crime by killing a group of “professional Falun Gong persecutors” “610” officials, police officers, and labor camp officers in exchange for Falun Gong and righteous people not to prosecute. But Jiang Zemin’s conspiracy to clear himself up was rejected by the Falun Gong group.

According to overseas Minghui website, Jiang Zemin’s persecution of Falun Gong has lasted for 23 years. Hundreds of thousands of people have been suppressed, hundreds of thousands have been thrown into prisons, millions of people have been sent to labor camps and brainwashing centers, and have been detained and harassed by the police. The persecuted Falun Gong practitioners suffered various unspeakable tortures. Jiang Zemin himself said that the treatment of Falun Gong would be “physically exterminated, financially cut off, and reputation tarnished.”

The death of Jiang Zemin has triggered reflections from all walks of life around the world. They believe that the harm that Jiang Zemin did to China, the Chinese people, and even the entire Chinese nation should continue to be liquidated so as to leave a profound lesson for future generations.

The day after Jiang Zemin was declared dead, on December 1, The Epoch Times published a feature article “Jiang Zemin Is Dead”, which said, “Jiang Zemin is dead, but his crimes cannot be erased. In the past 20 years, He was prosecuted in 18 countries around the world, and was reported by nearly 4 million people in 37 countries around the world to persecute Falun Gong for crimes against humanity.”

The feature article stated, “A large number of evildoers who persecuted Falun Gong have already received retribution. Jiang Zemin’s death is accelerating the disintegration of the CCP. Those who are still trying to maintain the persecution need to re-recognize the current situation immediately, rein in the precipice, and make up for their mistakes.”

