There is even an intensive care unit on the Ring

The Red Cross has pitched its tents for the fans at three locations across the site. Ten to 15 paramedics and a doctor as well as a maximum of 27 ambulances and an ambulance are available for any type of emergency. “We’re like a separate district here,” says Robert Strauss from the Red Cross in Knittelfeld. To calm things down: “The supply outside the ring is not endangered by this.” Because in order to be able to handle all this in terms of personnel and material, many paramedics, but also cars from other federal states, are stationed at the Red Bull Ring for the weekend.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

