There is fog and haze in Jiangsu, Anhui and other places, and there is snowfall in Heilongjiang and other places in Inner Mongolia – China News Service

Heavy fog and snowfall affect areas in China, Traffic and agricultural industries expected to be impacted

China News Service has reported heavy fog and snowfall in various provinces throughout the country. According to the Central Meteorological Observatory, on the morning of January 4th, heavy fog was observed in Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Jiangxi, Hubei, and other places, with visibility in some areas reduced to less than 200 meters. This fog led to a yellow fog warning being issued by the Central Meteorological Observatory.

The affected areas included parts of southern Shandong, central and northern Anhui, most of Jiangsu, central Hubei, northern Hunan, eastern Jiangxi, western Fujian, and southern Sichuan Basin. Dense fog was reported in southern Shandong, southern Jiangsu, central Anhui, central Hubei, and eastern Jiangxi with visibility less than 500 meters and locally strong dense fog with visibility less than 200 meters.

The fog and haze have raised concerns about traffic safety and human health. Poor diffusion conditions are expected to continue in southern North China, central and eastern Huanghuai, Jianghuai, and other places, leading to light to moderate haze from January 4th to 5th.

In addition to the fog, snowfall was reported in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, central and eastern Jilin, eastern Liaoning, eastern Tibet, and the western Sichuan Plateau. This has led to concerns about the impact on transportation, as well as on agriculture and animal husbandry. The forecast for the next three days includes light snow or sleet in various regions of China, along with light rain and winds of magnitude 5 to 7 in multiple areas.

The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued detailed forecasts for the next few days, with snowfall and rainfall expected in different regions. They have provided national fog and precipitation forecast maps on their website for reference. The upcoming weather conditions are expected to continue to impact transportation, agriculture, animal husbandry, and human health throughout affected areas in China.

