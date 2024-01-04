Home » Actor Zheng Kai Reveals Surprising Ending of ‘Flowers’ with Tang Yan: Netizens React
Actor Zheng Kai Reveals Surprising Ending of ‘Flowers’ with Tang Yan: Netizens React

The Long Awaited Ending of “Flowers” Revealed by Actor Zheng Kai

Fans of the popular drama “Flowers” were left in shock when actor Zheng Kai recently revealed that the ending of the show with co-star Tang Yan is HE! This surprising revelation has sparked a wave of excitement among netizens, with some expressing their newfound confidence to boldly continue watching the series.

In “Flowers”, Zheng Kai plays the role of Mr. Wei, who is depicted as Abao’s biggest rival. The character of Mr. Wei is described as a powerful little prince on the Yellow River Road, known for his extravagant and eye-catching persona.

The completion of filming for “Flowers” was met with disbelief by the cast and crew, as Xin Zhilei disclosed having to film her scenes four times before it was finalized. The production process was so arduous that on the first completion, celebrations were held with flowers and cakes, only for the cast to receive a call days later requesting them to return for additional filming.

Adding an element of surprise to the set was the use of the Hangzhou dialect by some of the actors, including Dong Yong, who exclaimed “Se Zhao” (Hangzhou dialect for awesome) amidst a group of Shanghainese actors, breaking the dimensional wall.

Netizens have also weighed in with their reviews of the drama, likening it to “Wong Kar-Wai’s style” and speculating that the lengthy filming period of three years may have been the reason why Hu Ge, another popular actor, decided to take a break from acting.

The source of these revelations has been traced to various media outlets, including Minnan.com, Hangzhou TV Station, and Traveler Starry Sky. With the ending of “Flowers” finally unveiled, fans can rest assured that the drama they’ve been eagerly anticipating will soon be available for viewing.

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling

