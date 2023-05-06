There was a lot of fluid in the stomach of the deceased woman in Bali. The police ruled out theft and the family members spoke out for the first time!The hotel said its image was severely damaged-Daily Economic News

14
- There was a lot of fluid in the stomach of the deceased woman in Bali. The police ruled out theft and the family members spoke out for the first time!The hotel says its image is badly damaged daily economic news
- Chinese couple died naked in a hotel in Bali, three major questions to be answered! Outlook Oriental Weekly
- Bali Hotel Bizarre Murder Case | Police Denies Robbery and Murder of Chinese Couple Autopsy Details Exposure- International- Instant International | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- The latest details of the Bali murder case revealed! There was a lot of fluid in the stomach of the female deceased, and the police ruled out the possibility of theft… The Chinese Consulate General in Denpasar speaks out! daily economic news
- PM: Is it safe to travel in Southeast Asia? Lianhe Zaobao
