This measure adopted by the district government is in force on February 18, 19 and 20 between 6:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. in the rural and urban areas of Santa Marta

The District through Decree 056; established restrictions during the celebration that goes from February 18 to 20, days in which cultural and gastronomic events and parades will take place.

As mandated by the norm, they restrict the aforementioned days, from 6:00 p.m. in the afternoon to 4:00 a.m., the mobility of motorcycles, mototricycles, in rural and urban areas of the city, on Saturdays, Sunday and Monday.

It should be noted that this Decree is not in force for security vehicles such as; public entities, the National Police, mentioning that they must carry their card or vest that identifies them as personnel of the entity and of the traffic authorities.

On the other hand, all the festivities that are held open to the public must have the corresponding permits, such as; technical feasibility and security, delivered through the Office for Risk Management and climate change, likewise, the Health and Government Secretariats; who will have to supervise and ensure the use of roads and that everything is done properly in terms of the assembly of the platforms, temples, among others.

Other measures:

Through the days of Carnival establishments such as; restaurants, tobacconists, discos and others, will work between 9:00 am and 4:00 am in the morning.

Likewise, the stores will be complying with a schedule until 11:00 p.m. and fast food sales will work until 4:00 a.m.

This, in order to protect all citizens, samariums and tourists who visit the Pearl of America, who come to enjoy this city, its festivals, culture and everything it offers us.

People who fail to comply with this decree will have to submit to said economic and disciplinary sanctions.