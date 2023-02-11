Home News There will be a restriction on the movement of motorcycles in Carnival
News

There will be a restriction on the movement of motorcycles in Carnival

by admin
There will be a restriction on the movement of motorcycles in Carnival

This measure adopted by the district government is in force on February 18, 19 and 20 between 6:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. in the rural and urban areas of Santa Marta

The District through Decree 056; established restrictions during the celebration that goes from February 18 to 20, days in which cultural and gastronomic events and parades will take place.

As mandated by the norm, they restrict the aforementioned days, from 6:00 p.m. in the afternoon to 4:00 a.m., the mobility of motorcycles, mototricycles, in rural and urban areas of the city, on Saturdays, Sunday and Monday.

It should be noted that this Decree is not in force for security vehicles such as; public entities, the National Police, mentioning that they must carry their card or vest that identifies them as personnel of the entity and of the traffic authorities.

On the other hand, all the festivities that are held open to the public must have the corresponding permits, such as; technical feasibility and security, delivered through the Office for Risk Management and climate change, likewise, the Health and Government Secretariats; who will have to supervise and ensure the use of roads and that everything is done properly in terms of the assembly of the platforms, temples, among others.

Other measures:

Through the days of Carnival establishments such as; restaurants, tobacconists, discos and others, will work between 9:00 am and 4:00 am in the morning.

Likewise, the stores will be complying with a schedule until 11:00 p.m. and fast food sales will work until 4:00 a.m.

See also  Meloni to the League on autonomy: "It won't be an excuse to leave someone behind"

This, in order to protect all citizens, samariums and tourists who visit the Pearl of America, who come to enjoy this city, its festivals, culture and everything it offers us.

People who fail to comply with this decree will have to submit to said economic and disciplinary sanctions.

You may also like

This was the last days of Samuel Moreno’s...

Japan and South Korea have resumed entry visas...

They captured the alleged driver who ran over...

They close again alternate route between Cauca and...

Accidental Commission of the Coffee Region, hand in...

Alleged abuser in Neiva, was released

They destroy machinery for the illegal exploitation of...

Most of those displaced to Medellín are from...

Nostalgia in Valledupar for the death of a...

Government postponed until Monday the presentation of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy