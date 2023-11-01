These are the councilors of Locality 1 of Santa Marta

With a support of 81,946 valid votes, this election has established a threshold of 3,151 votes, marking a milestone in the management and decision-making in this Samaria community.

In a process of citizen participation, the community of locality 1, Cultural Tayrona – San Pedro Alejandrino de Santa Martawhich is integrated by communes 1, 6 and 9, and the townships of Bonda and Guachacahas selected an outstanding group of 13 councilors who will assume the important task of integrating the Local Administrative Boards (JAL) during the period between 2024 and 2027.

This electoral process not only symbolizes the active and participatory voice of citizens, but also embodies the promise of local leadership committed to the development and well-being of locality 1 of Santa Marta. This democratic moment lays the foundations for a new stage of management and representation in one of the most emblematic locations of the city.

In this electoral process, the party Citizen Force secured three seats, that will be occupied by Karina Beatriz Rojano, Nelson Javier Cano and Carlos Octavio Villalobos Ropaín. Independent Social Alliance He also got a seat, which will be in charge of Juan Felipe García Ortiz. Radical change joins the representation with a chair that will be under the responsibility of Baudilio Valencia. Furthermore, the Liberal Party – Look obtained a position with Edgar Mario Mercadohe Democratic Center assured one with Winston Rafael Ríos, Green Alliance will have the representation of Jesus Christ Garcia Zuluagahe Conservative Party got a position with José Jairo Fontalvo, AICO joins the composition with a seat in charge of Edgardo Javier Vizcaíno, Dignity and Commitment will have representation by Omar David Sierra, Resurgent Colombia will be represented by Alejandro de Jesús Pérezand the New Liberalism Party add a position with Xiomara Arvilla. These elections have shaped a new panorama in political representation, with a diversity of forces and perspectives on the local scene.

You may be interested in: Elections marked by a close contest

Karina Beatriz Rojano

Nelson Javier Cano

Carlos Octavio Villalobos Ropaín

Juan Felipe García Ortiz

Baudilio Valencia

Edgar Mario Mercado

Winston Rafael Ríos

Jesus Christ Garcia Zuluaga

José Jairo Fontalvo

Edgardo Javier Vizcaíno

Omar David Sierra

Alejandro De Jesus Perez

Xiomara Arvilla

You may be interested: Santa Marta had little participation in the Territorial Elections

Share this: Facebook

X

