Home » The 2034 World Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia
Sports

The 2034 World Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia

by admin
The 2034 World Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia

Loading player

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced on Tuesday that the 2034 World Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia. The announcement confirms a hypothesis that had already been insistently advanced in recent days: Saudi Arabia’s candidacy was the only certain one, and there was time until today, 31 October, to present expressions of interest for the application.

In addition to Saudi Arabia, the other two much mentioned countries that could have applied to host the 2034 World Cup were Australia and China: Australia had evaluated the possibility, but just on Tuesday he had made it known that he has decided to renounce his candidacy.

Last week FIFA announced the shared organization of the 2030 World Cup between six countries (Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay) and therefore, for the first time in the history of the tournament, three continents (Africa, Europe and South America). The only two confederations that could apply for 2034 were therefore the Asian one and the Oceanic one (North and Central America will instead host the 2026 edition, between the United States, Canada and Mexico).

Among the reasons why Saudi Arabia was favored was a recent change to the qualification requirements. FIFA is currently asking candidate countries for fourteen suitable stadiums with at least 40,000 seats, seven of which already exist or are under construction at the time of the application. In 2034, however, four existing stadiums will be enough, which is exactly the number of facilities that Saudi Arabia will be able to satisfy (two of which will be renovated and another is under construction).

See also  Napoli, Kim and the apologies after the 3-2 against Udinese: analysis by Marco Ciriello

Saudi Arabia’s interest in football is recent, but thanks to its enormous investment capabilities it has already had a significant impact. In just one year he invested almost 1 billion euros in his championship, the Saudi Pro League, which in this way attracted some of the most famous active footballers, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema. And in addition to having already secured the organization of tournaments such as the Italian and Spanish Super Cups for some time, this year Saudi Arabia will host the Club World Cup, while in 2027 it will organize the Asian Cup for the first time since 1956 .

You may also like

Chinese Women’s Football Team Gears Up for Crucial...

SOCCER ONLINE: Sparta goes to a small derby...

Arnovis Dalmero Claims Gold for Colombia in Long...

[Fototifo] Triestina-Vicenza 2023-24 | Sports People

The Challenges and Impact of UBE in the...

Tennis: Pegula first semi-finalist at WTA finals

Comunicaciones Looks to Secure Spot in 2024 Champions...

Cisterna Volley becomes a partner of ChainOn.it –...

Shui Qingxia Wins AFC Women’s Football Coach of...

Ecuadorian Sub 17 Team Prepares for World Cup...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy