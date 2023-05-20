Home » They announce possible suspension in the natural gas service in the Coffee Region
They announce possible suspension in the natural gas service in the Coffee Region

They announce possible suspension in the natural gas service in the Coffee Region

The Transportadora de Gas Internacional (TGI) reported the suspension of the passage of natural gas through the pipeline due to an event of force majeure in the Mariquita-Tolima gas pipeline. Until now, there has been a restriction in the industries of the municipality of Dosquebradas and in the Natural Gas Vehicular (GNV) stations.

The suspension was carried out preventively, in the Mariquita-Cali section (PR57+800) as a security measure, says a company document. According to the action, it is due to the recording of a high temperature associated with an abnormal condition.

This situation could cause a drop in pressure that, added to other circumstances, could result in restrictions in the supply of vehicular, industrial, commercial and residential natural gas in the towns of the Coffee Region.

The statement also indicates that the Efigas company had its technical team to carry out the closures at the distribution points. In addition, a monitoring and prevention plan has been activated during the duration of this measure.

So far, they seek to prioritize the well-being of people and work to mitigate the impacts that may affect the efficiency of the service. The interest is to guarantee safety, quality of life and promote a sustainable territory.

