Home » They arrest a bus driver who left behind a student whom he did not expect to get off
News

They arrest a bus driver who left behind a student whom he did not expect to get off

by admin
They arrest a bus driver who left behind a student whom he did not expect to get off

This morning, Rolando Antonio Alvarado Mejía was driving a bus on route 105 and did not wait for a student to get off the bus, he accelerated and caused the young woman to fall on the road.

Instead of helping her, he continued his march in the Ceiba de Guadalupe, Antiguo Cuscatlán. In this case, police officers immediately investigated the fact, the subject was located and captured.

“Alvarado Mejía, must answer to justice for these actions. We are not going to tolerate this type of event,” the police corporation reported.

See also  Dongcheng Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital opens a new crown rehabilitation clinic with 50 experts to solve "post-Yangkang symptoms"-Qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

Recent developments and perspectives on the economy and...

Minister of Finance presented the 2023 Medium-Term Fiscal...

New Mobile Office to bring Urp services to...

Sexual violence in the DRC: the UN calls...

Subject to prison who tried to transport marijuana...

Let’s talk, June newsletter and podcast published

The Haapsalu White Nights Festival was opened by...

Is the government insane?An old farmer in Fuzhou...

Prosecutor’s Office reveals conviction for corruption of the...

The “Used Textbook Market” with the Vasto Library...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy