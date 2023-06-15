They arrest a bus driver who left behind a student whom he did not expect to get off

This morning, Rolando Antonio Alvarado Mejía was driving a bus on route 105 and did not wait for a student to get off the bus, he accelerated and caused the young woman to fall on the road.

Instead of helping her, he continued his march in the Ceiba de Guadalupe, Antiguo Cuscatlán. In this case, police officers immediately investigated the fact, the subject was located and captured.

“Alvarado Mejía, must answer to justice for these actions. We are not going to tolerate this type of event,” the police corporation reported.