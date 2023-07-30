They arrest a gunman of the 18 Revolutionaries in Cojutepeque

Américo Abdulio Sandoval Mejía, alias “Cabra”, is a gunman of the 18th Revolution, with an arrest warrant for the crimes of aggravated homicide, preparatory acts, proposition, conspiracy and criminal associations.

As well as for the crimes of aggravated extortion and illegal groups.

According to the authorities’ report, this terrorist carried out the homicides ordered by the gang, but as of today he will be available to the court.

This gunman was captured on the Pan-American highway, in Cojutepeque, Cuscatlán.

