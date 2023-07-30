American Nurse and Son Kidnapped in Haiti: Urgent Efforts Underway to Secure Their Safe Return

American Nurse and Son Kidnapped in Haiti, Christian Aid Organization Confirms

(CNN) — In a shocking turn of events, an American nurse and her son have been kidnapped in Haiti, according to El Roi Haiti, the Christian humanitarian aid organization for which she works.

Alix Dorsainvil, the wife of El Roi Haiti director Sandro Dorsainvil, and their son were reportedly abducted on Thursday morning. The incident took place while they were serving in their community ministry at the El Roi Haiti campus near the capital Port-au-Prince, as stated on the organization’s website.

“Alix is ​​a deeply compassionate and caring person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family. Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are hurting as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus,” the organization’s statement read.

Originally from New Hampshire, Dorsainvil moved to Haiti after her husband invited her to provide nursing care for children at a Haitian school, as revealed in a video on the organization’s website.

News of the kidnapping has reached US authorities, who are actively cooperating with Haitian authorities and other interagency partners of the US government. The US Department of State has assured that the safety of its citizens abroad is of utmost importance.

“The US Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no higher priority than the safety of US citizens abroad,” stated a spokesperson from the State Department, in a response given to CNN.

Kidnappings for ransom have unfortunately become a prevalent issue in Haiti, a country struggling with economic challenges and political instability. The recent incident involving Dorsainvil and her son is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by both locals and foreigners residing in the country.

Efforts to locate and return Dorsainvil and her son safely are underway. The international community and humanitarian organizations are urged to support El Roi Haiti and bring attention to the urgent need for their release.

As the situation unfolds, concerned individuals are eagerly seeking updates and hoping for a swift resolution that ensures the safety of all parties involved.

