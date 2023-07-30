Rescuers Discover Lifeless Body of Crew Member from Sunken Boat off the Coast of Cuba

Title: Crew Member Found Dead After Boat Sinks off the Coast of Western Cuba

Introduction: Rescuers have recovered the lifeless body of a crew member from the sunken Pura María boat off the coast of Artemisa, western Cuba. The encounter took place near Dayanigua in Punta de Gato, Consolación del Sur, with the assistance of local fishermen. Friends and family members, after days of desperate search efforts, can now provide a dignified burial to the deceased relative.

Rescue Efforts and Survivor Account:

On July 26, an initially reported missing crew member was rescued, marking the second survivor from the tragedy. The first survivor, a diver, managed to swim for approximately 10 hours before being aided by a passing ship. The rescued diver revealed that he had left his partner tied to plastic tanks and expressed his commitment to participating in the search for both the deceased crew member’s body and the sunken boat.

Details of the Incident:

The boat sank at around 10 pm on Monday, July 24, in the La Capitana area on the south coast. The first survivor shared harrowing details of their struggle to reach safety, mentioning that one of their companions nearly succumbed while swimming. The second rescued crew member required hospitalization due to moderate dehydration. Fortunately, health authorities confirmed that all his vital parameters were normal, and he was later discharged after observation.

Previous Incidents and Illegal Immigration:

It is noteworthy that last January, Cuban state press reported a similar shipwreck involving a group of Cuban rafters who attempted to leave the country illegally from the coastal area of Cárdenas. Tragically, the rustic boat caught fire, and approximately 30 people were left at the mercy of the sea. Official figures confirmed the death of at least five individuals.

Conclusion:

The discovery of the deceased crew member brings closure to a desperate search effort and allows their loved ones to provide a dignified burial. This incident also highlights the perilous nature of illegal immigration attempts and the risks involved in navigating treacherous waters. The Cuban authorities continue to investigate and offer support to those affected by such tragic accidents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

