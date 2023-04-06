A public transport businessman was murdered this afternoon in the El Botoncillal canton, municipality of Colón, in the department of La Libertad, according to Twitter accounts attributed to police elements.

The victim has been identified as Carlos Durán, 74, owner of route 14LL, which runs from said municipality to Santa Tecla and vice versa.

As has been reported, Durán’s family was threatened by gang members to make him pay extortion, and he had refused.

So far no further information has been provided.