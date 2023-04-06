1943 – THE LITTLE PRINCE. 80 years ago, the short novel The Little Prince was published for the first time in the American city of New York. It is the most recognized work of the French aviator and writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, one of the classics of world literature, translated into 250 languages.

Consult everything published about ephemeris in The voice.

Considered one of the literary classics, The Little Prince is the second most translated book in the world, after the Bible, with editions in more than 250 languages ​​and more than 140 million copies sold worldwide.

Although in many countries, such as Argentina, the rights are free as of 2015, in France, “Le Petit prince” will enter the public domain in 2032.

80 years later, the story behind The Little Prince

Antoine de Saint Exupéry was born on June 29, 1900 in Lyon. He was the third son of Count Jean-Marie de Saint-Exupéry and Andrée Marie Louise Boyer de Fonscolombe, an aristocratic marriage run down.

His father had died when he was four years old and the family had had to go to live in the family castle of Saint-Maurice-de-Rémens. Many of these childhood memories were recounted in his literary work years later. Exupéry had studied in Jesuit and Marist schools and had read Baudelaire, Balzac and Dostoevsky.

In 1921, he became a pilot while doing military service, and in 1929 he published his first novel “Correo del Sur.”

Years later, and by then already recognized for his journalistic writings, the author lived for a time in Concordia, Entre Ríos. On October 12, 1929, he arrived in Buenos Aires as director and in charge of organizing the Argentine branch of Aeropostale for all of Latin America. This experience inspired his novel “Night Flight”, published in December 1931.

It was on that trip that he met what would later be his wife, the Salvadoran millionaire Consuelo Suncín.

However, it was not until his exile in the United States, after the Battle of France, that Antoine wrote almost half of the works for which he is known today (including, among them, The Little Prince). By this time, his health was already deteriorating and he was in the midst of a personal crisis.

More ephemeris

1896 – OLYMPIC GAMES. The first Olympic Games in modern history begin in Athens, in which until April 15, 1896, 214 male athletes from fourteen countries competed. The Games of the I Olympiad excluded female athletes.

1909 – ROBERT PEARY. The American explorer Robert Peary leads a group of 23 people, including several Eskimos, with whom he reaches the North Pole and declares to be the first expedition to set foot on that end of the planet, an achievement that was later questioned. In 1996, an analysis of Peary’s records indicated that the rover came within 23 miles of the North Pole.

1965 – BEACH BOYS. The American band The Beach Boys records the song California girl, a classic that entered the Rock Hall of Fame at the Western studios in the city of Los Angeles. The song, written by Brian Wilson and Mike Love, was released on a single disc and later on the album Summer days.

1986 – RIVER PLATE. In the well-remembered superclassic “of the orange ball”, River Plate turns Olympic champion of the First Division at La Bombonera stadium in Boca after defeating Boca Juniors 2-0 with goals from attacking midfielder Norberto “Beto” Alonso, one of the great “millionaire” idols.

1987 – JOHN PAUL II. Pope John Paul II arrives in Buenos Aires for his second visit to Argentina, which included a tour of ten cities in a five-day tour and a massive mass on the 9 de Julio avenue in Buenos Aires.

1979 – CRYPT – UNDERGROUND CHURCH. An excavation that was carried out in Colón and Rivera Indarte in the city of Córdoba, revealed the remains of part of the primitive Nuestra Señora de Loreto seminary, built in the mid-1700s.

1979 – JULY GRONDONA. The sports leader Julio Humberto Grondona, co-founder of Arsenal Fútbol Club, assumes the presidency of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), a position he held for 35 years, until his death in 2014. He is the leader who presided over the AFA for the longest time. He was also a senior vice president of the International Association of Football Federations (FIFA).

2016 – ROLLING STONES. The first exhibition on The Rolling Stones is inaugurated at the prestigious Saatchi Gallery in London, which included 500 objects from the famous British rock band distributed in nine themed spaces.

2023 – PHYSICAL ACTIVITY. The International Day of Physical Activity is celebrated, instituted by the World Health Organization to promote “all movements that are part of daily life, including work, recreation, exercise and sports activities”.

Other ephemeris

1814.- Proclamation of King Louis XVIII of France.

1830.- Joseph Smith founded the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in New York, better known as the Mormon Church.

1896.- The first Olympic Games of the Modern Era are inaugurated in Athens.

1909.- The American explorer Robert Edwin Peary reaches the North Pole.

1914.- Signature of a treaty between Colombia and the US, whereby diplomatic relations between the two countries are reestablished.

1917.- The United States declares war on Germany in the First World War.

1936.- A hurricane causes 429 deaths and 1,727 injuries in the state of Mississippi (USA).

1938.- The chemist Roy J. Plunkett discovers Teflon in a laboratory of the DuPont company in Texas (United States).

1943.- The first edition of Saint-Exupéry’s “The Little Prince” is published in France.

1959.- Armed Uprising of Cerro Tute in Santa Fe de Veraguas (Panama). Twenty young revolutionaries face the National Guard to overthrow Omar Torrijos.

1965.- The Early Bird, the first commercial communications satellite, was launched.

1968.- The Spanish singer Massiel wins in London, for the first time for Spain, the Eurovision Song Contest, with “La, la, la”.

1972.- President Allende vetoes the constitutional amendment that requires the approval of Congress to carry out expropriations in Chile.

1980.- 3M makes the official launch of the “Post-it” product.

1983.- Comandante Ana María, Salvadoran guerrilla founder of the FMLN (Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front) is assassinated in Nicaragua.

1985.- Bloodless coup in Sudan. Defense Minister General Ad Dahab dismisses Mohamed al Numeiri, the country’s president for sixteen years.

1991.- Persian Gulf War: Iraq accepts UN Security Council resolution 687 on ceasefire.

1992.- The civil war in Bosnia-Herzegovina begins.

1998.- France and Great Britain ratify the Total Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

2005.- The two sides in the conflict in the Ivory Coast agree to end the war.

.- The Kurdish leader Jalal Talabani is elected president of Iraq.

2009.- More than 300 fatalities after the earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale that struck the Italian region of Los Abruzzo (center of the country).

2011.- Bob Dylan debuts in China at the age of 69 without singing his most famous political hymns, “The times they are a-changing” and “Blowing in the wind”.

2014.- Luis Guillermo Solís, elected president of Costa Rica.

2020.- The US State Department announces the designation of the Russian Imperial Movement as a global terrorist organization, the first time it has included a white supremacist group in this category.

2022.- The Supreme Court of Honduras ratifies the extradition to the US of former President Juan Orlando Hernández, required for drug trafficking and use of weapons.

BIRTHS

1483.- Raphael, Italian painter and architect.

1732.- José Celestino Mutis, Spanish botanist.

1865.- Celso Lucio, Spanish playwright.

1899.- Carlos de Godó y Valls, second Count of Godó, Spanish journalist.

1926.- Ian Paisley, British politician.

1928.- James Watson, American biochemist, Nobel Prize in Medicine 1962.

1929.- André Previn, German musician nationalized American.

1963.- Rafael Correa, Ecuadorian politician.

1965.- Juan Mayorga, Spanish playwright.

DEATHS

1520.- Raphael, Italian painter.

1528.- Albrecht Dürer, German painter and engraver.

1835.- José Agustín Caballero, Cuban independence leader.

1838.- José Bonifacio de Andrada, hero of Brazilian independence.

1971.- Igor Stravinsky, Russian-born American composer.

1992.- Isaac Asimov, American scientist of Soviet origin.

1996.- Greer Garson, American actress born in Ireland.

2005. Prince Rainier of Monaco.

2007.- Luigi Comencini, director of Italian cinema.

2014.- Mickey Rooney, American actor.

2016.- Merle Haggard, American singer-songwriter

2018.- Jacques Higelin, French rock pioneer

Source: own and agencies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

