Especially in old age, many men tend to have a beer belly.

A beer belly is referred to when there is an accumulation of fat on the abdomen that is typically firm and spherical.

In addition to lack of exercise and poor nutrition, a new US study has now found another cause that can be responsible for a beer belly: too little sleep.

According to the researchers, they were able to determine in their study that even less than eight hours of sleep was associated with an increase in visceral fat mass.

According to the scientists, one hour less sleep is associated with an increase of 12.1 grams of visceral fat.

Visceral fat accumulates in the abdominal cavity around the internal organs and is said not only to be responsible for a beer belly, but also to trigger inflammatory processes and promote several diseases. More