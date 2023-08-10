Home » They assassinate the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio at the exit of a political rally
News

by admin
Fernando Villavicencio was shot at when he was leaving the Anderson school coliseum in Quito at approximately 6:00 p.m. on August 9, from where he left guarded by uniformed policemen. According to images broadcast by the local media, the candidate was shot at the moment he got on his official counter-marked transport […]

The post Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio is assassinated at the exit of a political rally appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio of El Salvador.

