SAN PEDRO (Special Envoy) A well-known macatero was the victim of criminals this Thursday afternoon in the Carumbey area, Lima district, San Pedro department. The incident occurred at 1:30 p.m. On a neighborhood road, the victim was transporting basic merchandise belonging to a store called Distribuidora Galeano located in the city of Santani.

Two employees of the distributor were in the canter type vehicle distributing merchandise in the area who were identified as: Javier Zarate Salinas, 28 years old, and Mr. Gregorio Vera, 53 years old, both residing in San Estanislao.

The victims were deprived of cash, which would be the product of the collection whose amount remains to be confirmed, plus two cell phones belonging to the victims.

The alleged perpetrators would be males aboard a black GTR-type motorcycle with a protective helmet and firearms in hand that would be a revolver, the criminals shot through the front windshield on the driver’s side to stop the march.

One of the victims recounted to the police personnel that they were going to the Carumbey area, suddenly the criminals went ahead of the truck and fired a shot, forcing them to stop the march. Once reduced, they took a fanny pack where they had kept the money, plus cell phones.

Investigative personnel continue to work in the area, communication was given to the surrounding police stations.

