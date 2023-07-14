They attack the headquarters of the Banco de Bogotá in Barranquilla

Banco Davivienda was also robbed in Barranquilla

In similar events, on June 28 the theft occurred to a branch of the Davivienda bank in Barranquilla, specifically in carrera 43 with calle 76, in an area where for safety, the barbecue for motorcyclists is prohibited. Heavily armed men entered Davivienda and threatened the workers into giving them cash in bags, before fleeing.

The event would have been recorded on the establishment’s security cameras, but so far this has only been shared with the competent authorities and not through social networks. So far it is only known that the two thieves fled with the loot on a black, white and orange motorcycle, type DT.

Also read: Banco de la República raises its interest rates to 13%

According to the Instagram account, Noticias BQ, the robbery occurred today, June 28, in the morning. at the facilities of the Davivienda bank with headquarters at the headquarters of July 20between streets 76 and 79 north of the city.

Several police patrols have been present at the place and so far the amount of stolen money is unknown. Witnesses to what happened told BQ News that two armed criminals entered the bank branch and with weapons in hand they told the clients that they would remain still in order to go to the cashiers in order to seize the cash they had in that time the bank workers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

