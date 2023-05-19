Home » They await charges against the fan who attacked with a machete in Cali
News

The América de Cali fan who allegedly attacked a sugar fan with a machete who He rode a motorcycle with his mother, he was recaptured by the authorities.

The subject was arrested in the middle of a public road in Palmira; city ​​where he intended to hide from the authoritiesafter his release on May 2 for not having been caught in flagrante delicto on April 30.

“The complaint that I filed is an attempted homicide since it is a person who threatens the life of this citizen; andIn the video you can see how he hits him with a machete and the attempted murder is clear. In addition to aggravated robbery,” said Jimmy Dranguet, Cali’s Secretary of Security and Justice.

Once the arrest warrant was issued, the Police, the Prosecutor’s Office and other authorities carried out intelligence work to be able to find the whereabouts and capture of this man, who is expected to charges denounced by Dranguet are brought against him.

Before this capture, she had only been captured a woman accused of illegal possession of weapons.

A measure already installed has to do with all the fans involved in the event they will be prohibited from entering the stadium Pascual Guerrero from the Valle del Cauca capital.

