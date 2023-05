As part of the 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day events in Ankara, the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality held a Sıla concert in Atatürk Forest Farm and a Punishment concert in Anıtpark by Çankaya Municipality. The concerts held in the city as part of the celebrations attracted great interest from the people of Ankara. “YOU CANNOT ACCEPT OUR CITIZENS VOTING FOR THE NATIONAL ALLIANCE OF COOPERATION WITH TERROR” Hosted by Ankara Metropolitan Municipality, Atatürk Orman […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook