They blow up the ATM Poste counter in Rignano, via 35 thousand euros – News

They blew up, with a small charge of explosives, the ATM window at the post office in the center of Rignano sull’Arno, thus managing to take possession of around 35,000 euros and then flee.


It happened last night, the soldiers of the Carabinieri station of Rignano sull’Arno intervened on the spot together with the operational and mobile radio unit of Figline Valdarno. Four people, aboard a gray car, the investigators explain, managed to take possession of around 35,000 euros and then flee. The bomb squad of the CC operating department of Florence also intervened on the spot for the technical inspection and the firefighters who, after a structural check, declared the building usable. Investigations underway by the military. No people were injured.

