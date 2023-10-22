Home » They burned alive alleged “vaccinators” in La Maná
They burned alive alleged “vaccinators” in La Maná, province of Cotopaxi. The incident occurred after 10:00 p.m. this Saturday, October 21.

According to certain inhabitants of this town, two unknown individuals came to demand money in a place buying and selling gold.

The suspects did not expect that the business owner would manage to catch them and that was when the terror of two men began.

Given what had happened, more people joined their neighbor’s call and suddenly in a few minutes there were a crowd with sticks, stones and machetes.

Everything happened on the 19 de Mayo Avenueon the road that leads to the canton Quevedo. At this site, the subjects were subdued by an angry crowd.

According to certain witnesses to this incident, A man who would be unrelated to the alleged “vaccinators” was also attacked due to confusion.

However, he was able to be transferred to a hospital, where he remains injured as a result of the blows.

Meanwhile, the two suspects, after being beaten, the enraged residents lIt is set on fire.

Both bodies were left lying on the roaddespite the attempt of elements of the National Police to contain the situation.

After community members burned alive the alleged “vaccinators“, the Police carried out the respective removal of the bodies.

Last September, a similar event occurred in this canton, as an angry crowd demanded that the Police hand over five alleged kidnappers to them.

The community members carried out riots outside a police unit. To control the situation, the deployment of police and military was necessary.

A similar case It happened in Chimborazo On October 9, an alleged extortionist was burned in Guamote after residents identified him as the alleged perpetrator of extortion.

