BASTIBASTI – New single from the CALLEJON fronter online

Singer and songwriter BASTIBASTI, known for CALLEJON releases “Who Am I” – English version of the single “Bodyhorror” from his solo debut “Spiral Tapes I”!

Just a month ago, CALLEJON fronter BASTIBASTI released his first solo EP “Spiral Tapes I”. Instead of resting on this release, the Düsseldorf artist went straight back into the studio and recorded alternative versions of all five songs. In the coming weeks, BastiBasti will provide newly interpreted versions in English alongside the German-language originals.

Today he delivers a first taste of what’s to come with “Who Am I”, the English interpretation of his single “Bodyhorror”. Listen here: https://orcd.co/_bbwai

BastiBasti explains the project: “I was thinking about releasing my entire EP ‘Spiral Tapes I’ again in an English version. This track is the new variant of BODYHORROR- Why? Because I felt like it!”

“Spiral Tapes I” was released in a limited edition on vinyl and is available digitally on all major streaming platforms: https://orcd.co/bb_st1

Spiral Tapes I – Tracklist:

1. We Are The End

2. Bodyhorror

3. Broken

4. Rosa Benzin

5. Videokill

BASTIBASTI (real name Bastian Sobtzick) lives and works as a musician and artist in Düsseldorf. He became best known as the singer and producer of the band Callejon, with whom he has already placed seven albums in the top 10 of the German charts, most recently “Eternia” (2022). As creative director, he designed countless artworks and concepts for various well-known artists.

In April 2023, BastiBasti started his solo project named after him with the single “We are the end”. This was followed by “Bodyhorror”, “Rosa Benzin” and “Videokill” before the debut EP “Spiral Tapes I” including the fifth track “Kaputter” was released today, September 28th, 2023.

