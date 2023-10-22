First foldable moves to the top!

In the ever-growing world of mobile technology OnePlus once again demonstrated its ability to innovate. The OnePlus Open is not just that newest member the OnePlus family, but also that first foldable the manufacturer that smartphone giants like Samsung can take note of.

OnePlus already has the newcomer in one amusing commercial presented by all important features can be summarized:

Foldable display: Flexible through everyday life

The heart of the OnePlus Open is its foldable display. With a size of 7.8 inches When unfolded, it offers plenty of space for multitasking, watching videos, and surfing the Internet. The AMOLED-Display impresses with vibrant colors and razor-sharp details. If necessary, the display can be turned on 6.3 inches folded to make the device more portable. Besides, the cell phone is just 5,8 Millimeter dick and weighs 245 Gramm.

Performance and Hardware: A powerhouse

The OnePlus Open is powered by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powered, which ensures smooth performance. Up to 16GB RAM and 512GB Internal memory offers enough space for apps and data. The camera equipment from Hasselblad includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. There is also a 20-megapixel front camera on the main display and a 32-megapixel front camera on the cover screen.

Battery life and quick charging function

The OnePlus Open has a generous Battery capacity, which should last all day long. thanks to the 67 watt fast charging function charging is child’s play. The battery should be fully charged again in just 42 minutes, ensuring quick restoration of operational readiness. The battery includes 4805 mAh.

Software and ease of use

The OnePlus Open comes with the Android 13 based OxygenOS, OnePlus’ own user interface. It ensures a seamless and user-friendly experience. The foldable design is optimally supported by the software, allowing apps and content smoothly can switch between opened and closed modes.

Price and availability

The OnePlus Open is now available in select markets and on the OnePlus website can be pre-ordered and offers an exciting opportunity to experience the benefits of folding technology. Despite its first-class equipment, it remains priced at 1799 euros competitive and therefore represents a attractive Option for anyone who is looking for a top-class foldable smartphone. The official start of sales is this 26. October 2023.

Matching protective cases and tempered glass is already available to buy on Amazon:

All statements without guarantee. Prices may have changed in the meantime. All statements without guarantee. Prices may have changed in the meantime.

Check out more new foldables here:

>> Samsung Z Flip 5 >> Honor Magic V2

Those: oneplus.com

Share this: Facebook

X

