They call for a holiday without accidents – breaking latest news

From this Saturday, April 29 to next Monday, May 1, a national holiday is decreed. In order to avoid accidents on the roads, they activate a safety plan on the main roads that lead to the Loja canton. 110 civil traffic agents will carry out patrols.

On the last Easter holiday, according to Víctor Pauta Romero, Chief of Operations of the Traffic Operational Control Unit (UCOT), there were five traffic accidents without deaths to regret.

Although these figures are lower than previous holidays, “the goal is that traffic accidents do not occur on streets and highways.”

The operations began yesterday at 12:00 p.m. and extend until Monday, May 1 at 12:00 p.m.

According to the official, with the Office of Traffic Education and support from other entities, such as the Drivers’ School of the Loja Drivers Union, they will carry out different awareness activities on the roads, and in the entrances and exits to the city.

“We will reinforce controls on motorcycles and vehicle inspection, to provide greater security to citizens.”

They also ask for the collaboration of people, avoiding driving at night; before embarking on a trip, review the mechanical conditions of the automobiles; Do not drink before and while driving.

Pauta Romero noted that the 110 traffic agents will also monitor other cultural and social events to be held in the city and canton.

At the Loja Bus Terminal, the mechanical conditions of the interprovincial and intercantonal buses will also be inspected, he concluded. (YO)

