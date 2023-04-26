They called him the most powerful conservative in the USA. Why Tucker Carlson had to quit Fox News

On Friday night, Tucker Carlson was eating pizza and in a good mood at the end of his show he said goodbye with the audience. “I’ll see you again on Monday,” he said.

At that time, he did not know that he was speaking to more than three million people for the last time as a Fox News anchor. The management of the most watched television station in the USA informed him on Monday that he was leaving his position after seven years.

Carlson has a long-standing reputation as one of the most influential American conservatives who “not only” responds to issues, but also raises them. The New York Times newspaper wrote about him last year that he built what is probably the most racist show in the history of news television in the United States.

In it, the 53-year-old presenter attacked the “Washington elites”, attacked LGBTI+ people and defended Donald Trump or Vladimir Putin.

He defended Trump on the air, but despised him in private

Tucker Carlson was the most famous Fox News personality with a huge influence on conservative voters and politicians alike. Why then did the television end cooperation with him?

About the reasons