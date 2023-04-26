Current rocket launches 2023: All information about the next Electron launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Electron will be on.

This information is known about the upcoming launch of the Electron:

The exact start time for the Electron is currently given for Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 00:00.

Status: The current date is a placeholder or rough estimate based on unreliable or interpreted sources.

The launch service provider Electron is the Rocket Lab Ltd. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Onenui Station, Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, more specifically: Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1B. A total of 33 flights have taken off from here and 6 landings have been recorded. The specific location currently has a total of 7 successful launches. Find out more information about the location here.

What is Electron’s mission?

The Electron flight is a geoscientific reconnaissance flight.

The last two operational satellites (TROPICS-06 & TROPICS-07) for NASA’s TROPICS mission (Time-Resolved Observations of Precipitation Structure and Storm Intensity with a Constellation of SmallSats).

The CubeSats are expected to provide rapidly updated microwave measurements that can be used to determine temperature, pressure and humidity inside hurricanes as they form and develop.

The Electron starts its mission in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO rides are the lowest energy and easiest to get to. Spacecraft need about 100 minutes to orbit the earth and can move at about 7 km/s. The radio contact to a ground station is a maximum of 15 minutes per round trip. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned spaceflight, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, as well as Earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

All information about Electron | Coming To A Storm Near You (TROPICS-3) at a glance:

rocket Electron Full name Electron launch service provider Rocket Lab Ltd Missionsname TROPICS-3 Mission type Geoscientific exploration flight start time 16.05.2023 Orbit low earth orbit Status not yet determined Land NZL Location Onenui Station, Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand

The last update time for this information is the 21.04.2023at 08:18.

