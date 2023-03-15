The CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office advanced the arrest warrant operation against a Police captain for his alleged participation in the escape of Juan Larinson Castro Estupiñán, alias ‘Matamba’, from the La Picota prison in Bogotá in 2022.

The details of how the uniformed man would have participated in the escape are unknown and it is expected that the proceedings for his prosecution will be advanced.

Those captured were Police Captain Luis Duque Casas and a mobster named Édgar Munévar, known in the criminal world as El Caballista.

El Caballista is apparently a key figure of the San Andresitos and has links with organizations dedicated to drug trafficking, collection offices and is possibly related to homicides in Bogotá.

According to the testimony of Manuel Castañeda, known as the UNP drug driver, the alias “Caballista” and alias “Pájaro” would have been the masterminds behind the escape plan of alias Matamba and who paid more than 6 billion pesos.

It should be remembered that Castañeda was the one who contacted officials from the United States Embassy and DEA agents and gave the revealing details of the escape of the important leader of the Clan del Golfo.

According to Castañeda’s account, he was hired by very powerful people to mobilize a person in one of their vehicles; however, he did not know who it was until he saw the commotion over the escape of ‘Matamba’ on the news.

The route of the vehicle was recorded on security cameras and all this information, according to the driver, has already been delivered to the authorities to find the whereabouts of the fugitive drug trafficker, who died in the middle of the recapture operation.