World Cup 2026, teams, matches, groups, where to play: everything you need to know

World Cup 2026, teams, matches, groups, where to play: everything you need to know

After skipping Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, Italy aims to return to the limelight already at the 2026 World Cup, the first to have 48 teams and the first to be organized by three countries: the United States (as in 1994), Mexico (1970 and 1986) and Canada. So the Fifa Council met in Rwanda in its annual congress to decide the last details of the next world championship tournament. At the beginning, the idea of ​​setting up 16 groups made up of three teams was born: the first two would go on to the knockout phase made up of 32 participants, but the format was revised.

14 March 2023 | 18:32

