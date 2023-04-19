They capture a lawyer for falsifying documents – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

The Attorney General of the Republic ordered the arrest of the lawyer Fátima Hortencia Méndez for falsifying the signature of the cancellation of the mortgage of a property.

According to the authorities, Méndez was captured inside her legal office in Juayúa, Sonsonate and will be prosecuted for aggravated documentary falsification.

The FGR calls on the population to denounce these types of events so that those responsible pay with the full weight of the law, since they ensure zero impunity for those who want to mock or play with the property of Salvadorans.