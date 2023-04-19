Home » They capture a lawyer for falsifying documents – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
News

They capture a lawyer for falsifying documents – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin

The Attorney General of the Republic ordered the arrest of the lawyer Fátima Hortencia Méndez for falsifying the signature of the cancellation of the mortgage of a property.

According to the authorities, Méndez was captured inside her legal office in Juayúa, Sonsonate and will be prosecuted for aggravated documentary falsification.

The FGR calls on the population to denounce these types of events so that those responsible pay with the full weight of the law, since they ensure zero impunity for those who want to mock or play with the property of Salvadorans.

See also  From 16 to 22 o'clock on November 25, 16 new cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronavirus were added in Hangzhou

You may also like

Van runs over two friends, one dies, driver...

Dora Rodríguez, from migrant to humanitarian leader who...

Congress up to date Yes to reduce legislative...

Creating a New Highland for Optimizing the Business...

Jj4 the bear captured in the night. The...

Something was missing president!

Government assigned 95 billion pesos for agricultural insurance...

The ex is persecuted despite a ban on...

New Congo: “Kagame wants to directly confront Felix...

Fans invade Palogrande field after defeat of Once...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy