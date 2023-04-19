When is the deadline to renew the driver’s license in Cali?

An essential and mandatory requirement in terms of being able to mobilize driving vehicles in Cali and Colombia is to renew the driver’s license, netly personal procedure.

Being registered in the Single National Traffic Registry (RUNT) with updated information on the applicant is a fundamental requirement for this process.

If your license expires on June 20, 2023, keep in mind the schedule of pick and card established by the Ministry of Transportationsince this is the deadline to renew this document.

Management that seems not to be a priority for the citizens of Cali; taking into account that, of the 300,000 drivers registered with the Valle Automotive Diagnostic Center, only 30,767 have performed this procedure which is anticipated from November 2022.

In order to carry out this procedure, the interested citizen must have a driver’s license, must be registered in the Single National Traffic Registry, not have pending bills and pay the rights that add up to $503,800 pesos.

“We have 25 points throughout the city, strategically distributed close to the 5 headquarters that the CDAV has; They have a direct line with our schedule, that is, when the user prepares his medical exam with them, he automatically schedules with us,” said Isabel Llanos, leader of Transit Services.

Requirements:

1. Citizenship or Immigration ID (original, legible copy or password from the Registrar’s Office).

2. Be registered in the Single National Traffic Registry (RUNT) as a natural person.

3. Have taken the physical, mental and motor coordination test, where it is established that you meet the physical and mental conditions to drive (Driver Recognition Centers or CRC).

4. Be at peace and safe for the concept of fines for traffic violations.

Payment processing:

• Direct payment in the entity

• Banco de Bogotá, at the offices located in the Transit Services Program sites (Salomia, Sameco, Carrera Shopping Center and Aventura Plaza Shopping Center).

• For the La 14 service point in Cosmocentro, only debit and credit cards are accepted.

