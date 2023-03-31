A man was recorded with a cell phone camera, when he was extorting money from the owner of a small business in a Mexican neighborhood, and the video was shared on social networks, which served as evidence for the police to initiate an investigation in against him and capture him.

A few hours after the video was uploaded to a TikTok account, the police arrested the subject, who will be presented in court for due process.

The extortionist was identified as Walter Joel Alfaro Alfaro. “This extortionist will not go out to the streets again to take advantage of the work of Salvadorans. Walter Joel Alfaro Alfaro, has been captured by our @PNCSVthis subject demanded rent in a business in the Montreal neighborhood, Mejicanos,” said Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro.

In the video, the man can be seen arriving at the business with a phone in hand to demand the extortion money from a woman. Someone else is in charge of capturing the moment.

“Thanks to the citizen complaint and the digital patrol protocols, we located this criminal, who will now pay with years in prison. Understand, control of Salvadoran territory belongs to the State, this #GuerraContraPandillas we are winning and #we followVillatoro added.