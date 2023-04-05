The National Civil Police reported the capture of a woman who murdered her alleged partner with scissors while he was sleeping in his house in the Patricia neighborhood in Ciudad Delgado.

The defendant responds to the name of 23-year-old Darlyn Suleyma Ramírez, who was arrested for the crime of Homicide, after taking the life of Rafael Antonio Rauda, ​​58, with whom he supposedly had a loving relationship.

“The defendant took the victim’s life with scissors. At the time of her arrest, the cell phone of the deceased was confiscated ”announced the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the crime occurred on April 2 in the Patricia neighborhood, in Ciudad Delgado, but the PNC indicated on its Twitter account that it had occurred on Monday, April 3, being the only homicide reported on that date.

Darlyn Ramírez will be brought before the courts in the next few hours, detailed the FGR.