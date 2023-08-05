Home » They capture alias “Cheta” terrorist of the MS-13 – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of the young adult
Elements of the Armed Forces located José Elvis Medrano Flores alias “Cheta” in the Las Aradas canton of Santa Ana.

According to the authorities, this homeboy is a member of the MS-13 clique (CELS) Cristos Escalones Locos Salvatruchos, in addition, he has a record for the crimes of public disorder and illegal groups.

The offender was handed over to the PNC to answer to justice and be investigated for his participation in other crimes.

“We continue to remove the remnants of criminal structures from the communities,” emphasized the FAES.

